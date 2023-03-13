Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $127.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.