Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 6,042 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,080 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,781.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,889.3% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alphabet by 1,861.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,442,000 after buying an additional 3,113,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 115,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 109,383 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

