Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) vs. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Financial Contrast

Reunion Neuroscience and Better Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience N/A -85.77% -58.63% Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reunion Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 918.52%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,172.73%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Better Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 2.43 -$43.63 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,611.40 -$40.33 million ($2.02) -0.54

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reunion Neuroscience.

Volatility and Risk

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reunion Neuroscience beats Better Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

