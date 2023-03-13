Reviewing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MarketWise and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 3 0 2.75 2U 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

MarketWise currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 138.40%. 2U has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than 2U.

This table compares MarketWise and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 4.19% -13.34% 11.67% 2U -33.45% -16.25% -4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 1.15 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A 2U $963.08 million 0.67 -$322.15 million ($4.19) -1.93

2U has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketWise beats 2U on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

