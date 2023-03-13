Reviewing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40% Global Arena -164.12% N/A -237.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigBear.ai and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million 2.10 -$123.55 million ($1.74) -1.25 Global Arena $1.22 million 0.23 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigBear.ai.

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BigBear.ai has a beta of 4.12, suggesting that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BigBear.ai and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.83%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Global Arena on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

