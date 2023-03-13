Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Receives GBX 97.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.18).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RR.L. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -517.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($14,919.70). In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($14,919.70). Also, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,034.43). 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.