Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €77.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP opened at €60.25 ($64.10) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a one year high of €69.17 ($73.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.54.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.