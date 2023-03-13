Royal Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$198.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$198.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.55.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$171.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$181.00.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

