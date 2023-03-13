Royal Bank of Canada Trims Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Target Price to C$19.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Softchoice from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Softchoice from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Softchoice Trading Down 6.0 %

SFTC opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.63. The stock has a market cap of C$875.48 million and a P/E ratio of 51.52. Softchoice has a 52 week low of C$13.57 and a 52 week high of C$28.66.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

