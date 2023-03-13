Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 200,000 Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.82% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $15,045,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 917,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 267,998 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 744,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 124.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 666,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 370,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.