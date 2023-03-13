Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphys Acquisition were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,418,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enphys Acquisition by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

Enphys Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Enphys Acquisition Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

