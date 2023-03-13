Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.46% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Acquisition Ventures by 531,625.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 14.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAVS opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.