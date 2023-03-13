Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.