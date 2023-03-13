SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $16.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

SCPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SciPlay by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SciPlay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 81,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

