Scotiabank Cuts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$20.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SFTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut Softchoice from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 target price on Softchoice and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Softchoice Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TSE SFTC opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.63. The firm has a market cap of C$875.48 million and a P/E ratio of 51.52. Softchoice has a twelve month low of C$13.57 and a twelve month high of C$28.66.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

