SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect SFL to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Price Performance

SFL opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SFL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SFL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.