Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.52. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market cap of C$867.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

