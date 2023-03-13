Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Grows By 37.9%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADIL opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

