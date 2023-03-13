Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Grows By 27.5%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after buying an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $20,964,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.69 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

