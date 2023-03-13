Short Interest in Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Rises By 131.6%

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inception Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Inception Mining stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

About Inception Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.