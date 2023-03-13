Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRW) Decreases By 47.8%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Independence Stock Down 40.0 %
ACQRW opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Independence has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
