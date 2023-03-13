Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Increases By 127.7%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the February 13th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

International Petroleum Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $10.25 on Monday. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.