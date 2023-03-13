Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Grows By 77.3%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAXJ opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $78.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

