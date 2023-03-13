Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Expands By 125.0%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LHC opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leo Holdings Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 305,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

