Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 126.3%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 550,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

