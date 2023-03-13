Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Declines By 15.5%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Opera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $96.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRA. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.