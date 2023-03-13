Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Drops By 15.2%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 20.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 743,504 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 600,193 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sequans Communications

Several research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

