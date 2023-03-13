Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

