Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
