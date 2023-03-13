Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $169.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

