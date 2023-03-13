Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Trading Down 38.9 %
OTCMKTS SIXWF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Sixth Wave Innovations
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.