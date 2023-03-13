Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Trading Down 38.9 %

OTCMKTS SIXWF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

