SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CEO Purchases $29,480.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

SM opened at $28.79 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

