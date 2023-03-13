SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $44.25 Average PT from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

SM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after acquiring an additional 145,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.