Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $56,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $240.16 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $6,740,849. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

