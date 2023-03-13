Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SFTC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Softchoice from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Softchoice Trading Down 6.0 %

TSE:SFTC opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.63. Softchoice has a one year low of C$13.57 and a one year high of C$28.66. The firm has a market cap of C$875.48 million and a P/E ratio of 51.52.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

