Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Softchoice in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Softchoice Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.