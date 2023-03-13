Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,829 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.