Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

