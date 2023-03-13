Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,725 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after buying an additional 3,655,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.06. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.