Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $831,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 232,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $37.52 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

