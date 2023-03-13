Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 442 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

