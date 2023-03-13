Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.