Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Spark Networks to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

LOV opened at $0.80 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $47,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,289,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Spark Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.