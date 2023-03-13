Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Spark Networks to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
LOV opened at $0.80 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks
In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $47,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,289,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
