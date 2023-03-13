Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Trading Down 0.9 %

TOY opened at C$37.00 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.13.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.