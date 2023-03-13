SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.
SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQZ shares. Bank of America downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
