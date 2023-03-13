State Street Corp Has $1.14 Billion Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Street Corp grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 663,763 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.06% of PPL worth $1,140,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,940 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

