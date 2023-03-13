State Street Corp Has $975.93 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,852 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $975,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.3 %

ROK stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $260.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

