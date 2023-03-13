State Street Corp Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,712,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.31% of Weyerhaeuser worth $905,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.9 %

WY stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

