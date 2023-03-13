State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,380,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,027,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

