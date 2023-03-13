State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,393,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.01% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $1,247,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BK opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

