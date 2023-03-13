State Street Corp Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,948,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,615 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,246,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $301.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

